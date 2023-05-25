Torres went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles.
Both homers came off Tyler Wells, helping give the Yankees a 5-1 lead that evaporated in the top of the seventh. Torres has three long balls in the last three games, giving him nine on the season, and through 22 contests in May he's slashing a strong .284/.343/.511.
