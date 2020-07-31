Torres (elbow) told reporters that he thinks he'll be able to play in Friday's game against the Red Sox after being hit by a pitch and exiting Thursday's win over the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

X-rays on Torres elbow came back negative earlier Thursday evening, so the shortstop's optimism about playing in Friday's rivalry matchup doesn't come as a surprise. The 23-year old is has notched three hits, including one home run, in 14 at-bats thus far.