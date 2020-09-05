Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that there's a "good chance" Torres (hamstring) is activated Saturday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Torres has dealt with a hamstring strain for just over two weeks, and he appears to be far ahead of his initial 3-to-6 week timeline. He participated in a scrimmage at the Yankees' alternate training site and could return to action as soon as Saturday against the Orioles.