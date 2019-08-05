Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Heads to hospital with core injury
Torres was taken to a local hospital due to a core issue after leaving Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The extent of Torres' injury is not yet known, though it's not a great sign that he was sent to the hospital. He'll need to undergo further testing before the Yankees can determine whether he'll miss significant time.
