Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hit walk-off home run against Indians
Torres went 1-for-4 with a walk-off three-run home run to send the Yankees to a 7-4 victory over Cleveland on Sunday.
The Yankees struggled against Indians' starter Mike Clevinger for much of the afternoon but were able to get to the bullpen for five earned runs, which Torres capped off with a three-run blast off Dan Otero to end the contest. The talented 21-year-old is now slashing a very solid .333/.365/.458 through 48 at-bats so far this season.
