Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Torres hit a walkoff single in Saturday's win over Washington, and he blasted his first home run of the season in the sixth inning Sunday. The 24-year-old hasn't displayed much power early in the season, as he's slashing .242/.336/.308 with a homer, 12 runs and 10 RBI in 32 games.