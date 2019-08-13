Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hits two home runs
Torres went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in an 11-8 win over the Orioles.
Torres hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and added another three-run shot in the sixth inning. Torres has hit 13 of his 26 home runs against the Orioles, setting a new record for most homers by a player against a single opponent in a season in the divisional era. The 22-year-old has a .283/.349/.524 slash line with 26 home runs this season.
