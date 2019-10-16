Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Homers for only New York run
Torres went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Torres touched up Houston reliever Joe Smith with one out in the eighth inning after starter Gerrit Cole had tossed seven scoreless innings. It was the second homer of the series and third of the postseason for Torres, who has at least one hit in all six playoff games and is slashing a cool .417/.481/.958 with 10 RBI in 24 at-bats. The 22-year-old has also chipped in with a pair of stolen bases in the postseason after stealing only five during the regular season.
