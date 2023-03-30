Torres clubbed a two-run homer Thursday in the Yankees' season-opening defeat of the Giants.
Starting at DH and batting sixth, Torres took Logan Webb deep to right in the bottom of the fourth inning. He then drew a walk and eventually crossed the plate again on a DJ LeMahieu single in the bottom of the seventh, finishing the day 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Trade rumors swirled around Torres all spring as the Yankees continued to lose starting pitchers to injuries, but he remains in the Bronx with the tools to provide strong fantasy production throughout the 2023 campaign.