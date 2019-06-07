Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Hope to return Saturday

Torres (shoulder) is available off the bench Friday against Cleveland and believes he'll be back in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

A sore shoulder has kept Torres out of the lineup for two straight games, but he doesn't expect to miss much more time. The Yankees can afford to give him a rest, with Didi Gregorius (elbow) returning from the injured list to start at shortstop. Torres is expected to primarily play second base with Gregorius back in action.

