Torres was removed in the top of the 10th inning of Sunday's game against the Astros after he appeared to tweak his right ankle in the previous half inning, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base before departing the contest.

Though Torres was able to put weight on the ankle after exiting in the field in the bottom of the ninth inning, he looked to be in pain after he was tagged out at third base on a pickoff attempt. Marwin Gonzalez came on to replace Torres in Sunday's contest, but Joey Gallo could be the bigger beneficiary from a playing-time standpoint if Torres' ankle issue forces him to the 10-day injured list. For now, the Yankees will presumably view Torres as day-to-day.