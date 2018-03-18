Yankees' Gleyber Torres: In line to practice shortstop and second base
Torres will spend an equal amount of time playing shortstop and second base at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Although the Yankees acquired Neil Walker and Brandon Drury during spring training, it's still possible that Torres could make his way up to the Show this season. The Yankees' prized prospect didn't have his best showing during his time in the Grapefruit League this year, as he went just 4-for-25 (.160) over 11 games. He'll look to find his groove with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he hit .309/.406/.457 over 23 games last season before having to undergo Tommy John surgery.
