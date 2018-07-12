Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Inches closer to rehab stint
Torres (hip) took groundballs prior to Thursday's tilt against Cleveland, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Torres is starting to ramp up his baseball activity as he nears a rehab assignment. He's expected to get some minor-league at-bats sometime during the All-Star break, and if all goes well, the 21-year-old second baseman could return for the Yankees' first series with the Mets after the break.
