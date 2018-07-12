Torres (hip) took groundballs prior to Thursday's tilt against Cleveland, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Torres is starting to ramp up his baseball activity as he nears a rehab assignment. He's expected to get some minor-league at-bats sometime during the All-Star break, and if all goes well, the 21-year-old second baseman could return for the Yankees' first series with the Mets after the break.

