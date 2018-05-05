Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Launches first career homer Friday
Torres went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-6 win over Cleveland.
The blast was the first of his big-league career, making him the youngest Yankee to homer since John Ellis in 1969. Torres now has an impressive .333/.367/.467 slash line through his first 13 MLB games.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Doesn't reach base in major-league debut•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Should handle full-time role at keystone•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Batting eighth in team debut•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Set to join Yankees on Sunday•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Day-to-day with back tightness•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...