Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Leads team to victory in nightcap

Torres went 3-for-10 with two solo home runs, a double, and an additional run between both ends of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Red Sox.

After a hitless performance in the matinee game, Torres did all his damage on the day in the nightcap, with his 22nd and 23rd home runs of the season holding up as the difference in the Yankees' 6-4 victory. Though he's typically been deployed in the heart of the lineup lately, Torres will occupy the leadoff spot for the first time all season Sunday with DJ LeMahieu receiving a breather.