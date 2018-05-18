Torres is out of the lineup against Kansas City on Friday, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.

Torres will retreat to the bench in favor of Ronald Torreyes for the series opener after picking up hits in 16 of his first 20 major-league games. Over that span, he's hit .319/.360/.493 with three home runs, 12 RBI and 18 strikeouts. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup Saturday.