Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not in Friday's lineup
Torres is out of the lineup against Kansas City on Friday, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.
Torres will retreat to the bench in favor of Ronald Torreyes for the series opener after picking up hits in 16 of his first 20 major-league games. Over that span, he's hit .319/.360/.493 with three home runs, 12 RBI and 18 strikeouts. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup Saturday.
