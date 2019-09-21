Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Out of lineup Saturday

Torres (legs) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

After leaving Friday's game with weakness in his legs, Torres was to be checked out by the medical staff Saturday. It's not clear if he's been evaluated yet as there has been no follow-up from the Yankees. Tyler Wade is set to man second base in place of Torres, who should be considered day-to-day until further notice.