Torres (COVID-19) is not returning to the lineup Saturday against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Manager Aaron Boone has expressed optimism in the shortstop's chances of returning this weekend. Because he's fully vaccinated, COVID protocols dictate that a lack of symptoms and two negative tests would allow for Torres' removal from the COVID-19 list.
