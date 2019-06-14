Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Pair of hits against White Sox

Torres went 2-for-3 with with a walk and a run scored in the Yankees' 5-4 loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

Torres missed a couple games with a sore shoulder last week, but that's now multi-hit efforts in back-to-back games, so he looks healthy and back on track at the dish. The 22-year-old infielder has done the majority of his damage against the Orioles this season, with 10 of his 14 long balls coming against the Yankees' divisional foes, but his overall numbers are still solid, as he's slashing .284/.336/.517 through 236 at-bats.