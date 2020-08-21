Torres landed on the 10-day injured list with a mild left hamstring and quadriceps strain Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Torres' MRI on his tight left hamstring revealed merely mild injuries, but they're still enough to keep him out of action for over a week. Whether or not he'll be able to return after the minimum 10 days remains to be seen. Tyler Wade and Thairo Estrada will be the primary options at shortstop while he remains out.
