Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Pops three homers in twin bill

Torres went 4-for-8 with three home runs and seven RBI in Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Torres hit a solo shot in the first game, a three-run home run in the fifth inning of the nightcap and added another three-run shot in the sixth inning of Game 2. Torres has hit 13 of his 26 home runs against the Orioles, setting a new record for most homers by a player against a single opponent in a season in the divisional era. The 22-year-old has a .283/.349/.524 slash line with 26 home runs this season.