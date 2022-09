Torres went 3-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Wednesday's 5-3 victory over Boston.

Torres drove in a run on a single with two outs in the fifth before a throwing error allowed him and Aaron Judge to score. The second baseman has been heating up in his last five games with a .667 slugging percentage and nine RBI over 24 at-bats. The 25-year-old has also recorded three steals in his last seven games.