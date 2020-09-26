site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Receives day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Torres isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Marlins.
Torres is the only regular starter not in the lineup, but manager Aaron Boone said before the game that he's fine. Tyler Wade will start at shortstop in his absence Saturday.
