Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Receives Sunday off
Torres is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
After seeing his four-game home-run streak come to an end Saturday, the rookie sensation will receive just his second day off since being promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 22. With Torres on the bench, Neil Walker will pick up the start at the keystone.
