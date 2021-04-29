Torres went 2-for-5 with a double, a RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 victory over Baltimore.
The infielder was a .250 hitter during the first week of the season and his numbers have gotten no better, with the average now at .233 and Wednesday's RBI being just his third of 2021. That being said, Torres has recorded multiple hits in consecutive games and, much like his team, appears ready to turn the corner and put his early-season struggles behind him. The power seems to have escaped the 24-year-old's game, as he hit just three homers last year and has yet to hit one in 2021 after launching 38 in 2019.
