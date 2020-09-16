site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Remains sidelined Wednesday
Torres (quad) isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Torres will sit for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with a quad issue. However, he could be available as a pinch hitter once again. Tyler Wade will start at shortstop in his absence.
