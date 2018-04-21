The Yankees plan to promote Torres to their 25-man roster Sunday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Torres was dealing with back tightness earlier this week but is apparently healthy enough for his long-awaited promotion to the majors. The Yankees' top prospect has raked at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season with a .370/.415/.543 slash line in 46 at-bats. Miguel Andujar has seen significant time at third base with Brandon Drury (impaired vision) on the disabled list, but Torres could seize that opportunity if he hits the ground running in the majors.