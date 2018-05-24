Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Sets Yankee HR record Wednesday
Torres went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 12-10 loss to the Rangers.
He's now homered in three straight games, becoming the youngest Yankee in history to do so, and Torres' five long balls in the last five games gives him eight in only 27 games on the season. The 21-year-old's .323/.385/.613 slash line is just as impressive, and while his power surge won't last, he should remain very productive even hitting at the bottom of a potent Yankees lineup.
