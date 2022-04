Torres is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

For the first time since Opening Day, Torres will move to the bench, ending a streak of nine consecutive starts. Though Torres has essentially served as the Yankees' everyday second baseman while DJ LeMahieu has moved about the infield, the former hasn't been able to take advantage of the consistent playing time. Over his nine starts, Torres went 5-for-31 (.161 average) with one home run and two RBI.