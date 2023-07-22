Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the Yankees' win over the Royals on Friday.

Torres belted a 383-foot shot to right-center off Royals starter Alec Marsh in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead. They would then hold on to win the game 5-4. Torres has been in a good grove at the plate since late June and is currently working on an 11-game hitting streak.