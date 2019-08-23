Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Slugs two homers in four-hit game
Torres went 4-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a double in a loss to Oakland on Thursday.
Torres provided half of New York's hits in the loss including solo homers in the seventh and ninth innings. He now has 31 long balls this year, joining Joe DiMaggio as the only Yankees to hit 30 home runs in a single season by the age of 22. Eleven of those homers have come in August, tops in the American League.
