Torres went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 12-3 loss to the Mets.

Torres gave the Yankees a good start with a leadoff homer to begin the bottom of the first inning. The 27-year-old has homered in consecutive games after going 15 contests without a long ball dating back to June 29. The second baseman is up to 10 homers, 37 RBI, 45 runs scored, four stolen bases, 15 doubles and a .232/.308/.363 slash line through 98 games this season.