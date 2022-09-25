Torres went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-5 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Torres has been swinging a hot bat as of late, and he now has five home runs in his last dozen games. The 25-year-old second baseman is slashing an excellent .312/.391/.597 over 77 at-bats in September.
