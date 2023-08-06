Torres went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's victory over the Astros.

Torres got on base in two of his first three trips to the plate but was left stranded on both occasions. He then jumped on a hanging sinker to open the bottom of the eighth, sending it into the stands to put the Yankees up 3-1. The second baseman has now recorded multiple hits in three of his last four contests and is batting .500 through five games in August.