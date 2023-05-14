Torres is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Torres started the past 17 contests and will receive a day off after he posted a .235/.284/.500 slash line with six doubles, four homers, 12 RBI and 13 runs during that stretch. Oswaldo Cabrera will move to second base while Jake Bauers starts in left field Sunday.
