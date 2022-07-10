Torres is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Boston.
Torres started the past six games and will take a seat after posting a .915 OPS during that stretch. DJ LeMahieu will shift to second base while Matt Carpenter enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
