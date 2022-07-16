Torres isn't starting Saturday against Boston.
Torres started the last four games and went 6-for-17 with a homer, two doubles, five runs, three RBI, two walks and five strikeouts. DJ LeMahieu is shifting to second base while Matt Carpenter enters the lineup in right field.
