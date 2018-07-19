Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Targeting Monday return
Torres (hip) is slated to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Tampa on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees are targeting a return to action July 23 for Torres against the Rays, which would make him an option for activation in the first full week of games after the All-Star break, while effectively ruling him out for the upcoming weekend series against the Mets. On Torres returns, Neil Walker is expected to return to a backup role.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Takes batting practice•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Inches closer to rehab stint•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Could start rehab assignment over break•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Placed on disabled list•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Undergoing MRI on hip•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Leaves Wednesday's game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...