Yankees' Gleyber Torres: To be examined Saturday

Torres (knee) was removed from Friday's game against the Blue Jays as a precaution, and he'll be re-evaluated Saturday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Torres reportedly felt weakness in his legs, per Marc Carig of The Athletic, though the Yankees don't appear to be too concerned at this point. A better idea of his availability for the rest of the weekend should become clear prior to first pitch Saturday.

