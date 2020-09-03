site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: To return Saturday or Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Torres (hamstring) will return Saturday or Sunday in Baltimore, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
He had been hoping to be back Friday, but it sounds like the earliest he could be activated would be Saturday. Tyler Wade will continue to start at shortstop until Torres returns.
