Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Traveling with team to Baltimore
Torres (abdomen) was discharged from the hospital late Sunday and traveled with the Yankees to Baltimore ahead of the team's series opener Monday versus the Orioles, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports.
Torres became the latest victim of the Yankees' season-long injury epidemic in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Red Sox, exiting in the eighth inning with what manager Aaron Boone labeled as a "core issue." The Yankees immediately sent Torres to the hospital to undergo further testing, with the infielder's father, Eusebio, relaying via his personal Twitter account that his son checked out fine. While Torres may have avoided a significant injury, he'll likely be out of the lineup Monday and could be at risk of joining fellow everyday players Aaron Hicks (elbow), Luke Voit (abdomen), Gary Sanchez (groin), Edwin Encarnacion (wrist), Giancarlo Stanton (knee) and Miguel Andujar (shoulder) on the injured list. Expect the Yankees to provide an update on Torres' condition in the hours prior to Monday's contest.
