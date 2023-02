Fenter signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Fenter is back in MLB-affiliated ball after delivering a 2.95 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 21.1 innings last season for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the independent Atlantic League. The 27-year-old right-hander will probably be ticketed for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out of Yankees camp this spring.