Allen signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Allen spent most of the 2023 season bouncing around in the minors but did see a little action at the major-league level with the Yankees, going 5-for-23 with a home run. The speedy 30-year-old will compete for a reserve outfielder role but will likely begin the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.