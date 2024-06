Allen (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

Allen and Jasson Dominguez were both placed on the Triple-A IL, though specifics weren't disclosed for either player. The 31-year-old Allen has fared well with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, posting an .819 OPS in 36 games to date, but he's not on the 40-man roster and this latest issue will put any chance for a call-up on pause for the time being.