Allen went 1-for-2 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a 9-1 triumph against Boston on Sunday.

Making his third straight start, Allen singled and scored in the third, hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and walked, stole second and scored in the seventh. The 28-year-old hit ninth Sunday and was part of a 7-8-9 collective that went a combined 5-for-8 with seven runs, five RBI and three walks on the game for New York. Allen has now hit safely in each of the last three games and could stick around once New York's regulars return if he continues to play well.