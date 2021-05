Allen was placed on the 7-day injured list with an oblique injury Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old is 7-for-28 with a double, three stolen bases and eight runs through nine games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he'll now be unavailable due to the oblique issue. Allen will spend at least a week on the injured list, and it's unclear when he's expected to rejoin the active roster.