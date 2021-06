Allen (oblique) was activated from the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old picked up the oblique injury in mid-May and will rejoin the RailRiders after sitting out the past couple weeks. Allen is 7-for-28 with a double, three stolen bases and eight runs through nine games at Triple-A.