Yankees' Greg Bird: Absent from Thursday's lineup

Bird is not in the lineup versus the Tigers on Thursday.

Bird will retreat to the bench in favor of Luke Voit with left-hander Francisco Liriano on the hill for Detroit. Though Bird will likely return to the lineup Friday against right-handed Jordan Zimmermann, manager Aaron Boone may elect to keep Bird sidelined for both weekend matinees with a pair of southpaws on the opposing mound.

