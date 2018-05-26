Yankees' Greg Bird: Activated from disabled list

Bird (ankle) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Ronald Torreyes was optioned down to create room for Bird on the active roster. The 25-year-old played in 12 rehab games in the minors, going 8-for-39 with three home runs and a 10:11 BB:K. His career has been marred by injuries so far, but Bird has shown flashes at the big-league level (including down the stretch last year) and the team context couldn't be any more favorable.

More News
Our Latest Stories