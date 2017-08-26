Play

Yankees' Greg Bird: Activated; in Saturday's lineup

Bird (ankle) is in the lineup against the Mariners on Saturday following his reinstatement from the 60-day DL.

Bird will make his return to the big-league roster following nearly four months on the disabled list with an ankle injury. He was able to make nine starts at the Triple-A level with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .423/.484/.846 with three home runs and six RBI during that span. For Saturday's game, Bird will be batting sixth in the order and manning first base. Moving forward, the 24-year-old figures to see a majority of the starts at the position while Chase Headley falls behind him on the depth chart.

